Man Who Filmed 7-Eleven Beatdown Says Owners Were ‘Protecting Their Store,’ Incident Was ‘Display Of Enough Is Enough’

Louis Benton, the man who filmed the viral 7-Eleven beatdown of an alleged robber, defended the store’s owners on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Benton said that he stopped at the the Stockton, California, 7-Eleven to purchase some “gas and a red bull,” when he noticed the man grab a large trash can to load merchandise in. Benton shared that he, himself, is an owner of a store that has been the target of robberies, which causes him to sympathize with the 7-Eleven owners. (RELATED: California Police Investigating 7-Eleven Employees For Viral Beatdown Of Robbery Suspect)

Benton dismissed critics of the store’s staff , saying that their actions were not out of line.

“They was protecting their store. They didn’t hit the guy above the waist. It was all below the waist,” he said. Benton praised the shopkeepers, calling them “brave” and “courageous.” He added that during the incident he was concerned someone would “lose their life.”

Host Laura Ingraham pointed out that California has had a serious issue with crime in recent years.

“Enough is enough,” Benton said about the ongoing crime wave in California. “Now, this video comes out. These two courageous men went ahead and protected their store. So, this is a display of enough is enough,” Benton said.

He added the the robbery suspect had allegedly visited the store three times earlier that day. Benton says the suspect has “long rap sheet” and he expects justice to be served on behalf of the 7-Eleven owners.

“That day was a bad day for him,” he added.