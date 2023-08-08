Mayor Of City Puerto Rico Signs Rule Cracking Down On Alcohol

The mayor of San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico, passed a rule that will stop alcohol sales passed certain hours.

Mayor Miguel Romero signed the law Tuesday, which will affect bars and restaurants in the city, according to The Associated Press (AP). Romero reportedly said he was “morally convinced” taking this initiative was the right thing to do.

“The more the code is complied with, the stronger the economy of San Juan, the stronger the tourism,” Romero said of the bill, per The AP.

Businesses in the city will reportedly only be allowed to sell or serve alcohol between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. from Sunday-Thursday. Between Friday and Saturday, businesses are allowed to sell alcohol until 2 a.m., according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Alcohol Sales Increase 55% In America Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

The city of San Juan was described as being a “mix between Disney and Las Vegas,” 71-year-old Reinaldo Segurola told The AP.

“They went overboard,” 34-year-old Carlos Alvarez, a worker at a local cannabis store, told The AP of the new rule.

The new rule, which reportedly was approved Friday, will go into effect in November, the outlet noted. Its passing comes three months after two New York University students were killed while vacationing in Puerto Rico as a result of an “altercation between two unrelated groups,” according to NBC News.