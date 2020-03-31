REPORT: Alcohol Sales Increase 55% In America Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Alcohol sales are through the roof amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Nielsen data indicated alcohol sales were up 55% for the week ending March 21. Beer increased 42% and wine was up 66%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much were alcohol sales up online? Sales were up a staggering 243%, according to the same data!

This right here is why America won’t lose to the coronavirus. These numbers are proof that America refuses to surrender to anything.

The coronavirus forces all to stay home? That’s fine. We’re not going to get into a rut. We’re going to just crack open a few cold beers and roll with the punches.

You can’t have a frown when you’re day drinking away the pandemic!

I’d be lying to you all if I said I haven’t enjoyed a few adult beverages along the way. After all, I’m on day 19 of coronavirus isolation!

Day 19 of this new lifestyle! You’re out of your mind if you don’t think I’m not drinking a few beers to get through this international crisis.

Last night under the cover of darkness, we made a beer run amid the carnage around us. I’m happy to report we made it back, but we did lose a man (his girlfriend demanded he isolate with her). I will drink these to honor this country and the sacrifices we’re making. pic.twitter.com/ShVVnlHNgf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 25, 2020

We’ll have to see if the numbers continue to go up and sales continue to remain strong. Something tells me that as long as people are stuck up, the booze will keep on flowing!

Let us know in the comments if you’ve had a few drinks while riding this wave of chaos!