Parents Sue Hospital After Baby Allegedly Decapitated During Birth

Parents are suing a hospital in Georgia accusing the doctor of allegedly decapitating their baby during the delivery, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor filed a lawsuit against Dr. Tracey St. Julian and Southern Regional Medical Center for allegedly beheading their baby during delivery and for allegedly not following medical standards during the operation, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The allegations state that Ross went to the emergency department on July 9 after her water broke, the outlet reported. During the delivery, the baby’s positioning prevented it from being delivered vaginally. St. Julian allegedly attempted to use different methods to proceed, including applying “ridiculously excessive force” on the baby’s head, ABC reported.

Ross went through a Caesarean section (C-section) after three hours of labor, however, by that point, no heartbeat was detected on a fetal heartbeat monitor, ABC noted.

Roderick Edmond, one of the family’s attorneys, alleged an earlier C-Section request, which could have saved the baby, was denied, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Liars And Mutilators’: Woman Sues Hospital That Allegedly Gave Her Mastectomy, Testosterone As A Child)

The lawsuit alleges that the medical personnel wrapped the child in a blanket with his head “propped on top of his body” to hide the beheading, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The parents reportedly were told about the decapitation by the funeral home.

The Clayton County Police Department have begun an investigation into the baby’s death.