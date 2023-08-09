‘Bud Light The Hell Out Of Them’: Fans Are Calling For A Boycott Of NASCAR After Noah Gragson Controversy

NASCAR … you know you done screwed up, right?

After driver Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely for liking a meme mocking George Floyd, and then eventually let go by Legacy Motor Club, fans are now calling for a Bud Light-style boycott of NASCAR.

Originally, Legacy Motor Club announced that Gragson would be suspended for two races — Indianapolis and Watkins Glen — with Mike Rockenfeller taking his place in the No. 42 car. Legacy Motor Club stated that Gragson’s social media action did not “represent the values of our team.”

After the initial suspension from Legacy Motor Club, NASCAR then made the move to suspend Gragson indefinitely, claiming that he violated the company’s code of conduct.

Gragson was then let go by Legacy Motor Club. (RELATED: NASCAR Driver Noah Gragson Suspended After Reportedly ‘Liking’ George Floyd Meme)

Now, fans (and a ton of them) are claiming NASCAR has gone woke — because it has.

How much more woke BS can come from @NASCAR before their fans bankrupt them with the Bud Light treatment? They damn sure deserve it. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 6, 2023

Being born and raised in the South, I can tell you @Nascar has forgotten their fan base. Go woke, go broke. Bud Light the hell out of them. — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 6, 2023

Dear NASCAR: You are butthurt, fragile and deserve a massive boycott

WE took down Bud Light, now its your turn#boycottnascar — Doc – TAnthonyPotter NCSWIC (@TAnthonyPotter) August 5, 2023

I just became a huge @NoahGragson fan. Is it time @NASCAR gets the Bud Light treatment? pic.twitter.com/EldR2Yx43I — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) August 5, 2023

Who else thinks NASCAR should be the next Bud Light for the woke decision to suspend Noah Gragson over LIKING a MEME!!!??? pic.twitter.com/D9hBbhqO6V — America’s Last Line Of Defense (@TheRealALLOD) August 7, 2023

NASCAR has turned so WOKE that it’s not even worth watching anymore! I’m ranking it right up there with Target and Bud Light! They’ve turned the biggest spectator sport in America into a bunch of empty seats in a short period of time! https://t.co/yCRJAfxrwQ — JEDI 2 (@kung_fu_jedi) August 6, 2023

Suspended for liking a post?? So unless he glorifies and praises a known criminal, he’s suspended by NASCAR? Hey @NASCAR Look at Bud Light to see your future. https://t.co/WOZHlFBNyA — Pat C in Central FL 🏝☀️ (@BeachCity55) August 5, 2023

It’s time to Bud Light NASCAR — Mike Oxlong (@M1ke_0xlong) August 5, 2023

Needless to say, this is going to be very, very fun to cover as this further develops. Stay tuned.