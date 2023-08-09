Editorial

‘Bud Light The Hell Out Of Them’: Fans Are Calling For A Boycott Of NASCAR After Noah Gragson Controversy

BLOG
A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series logo during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

NASCAR … you know you done screwed up, right?

After driver Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely for liking a meme mocking George Floyd, and then eventually let go by Legacy Motor Club, fans are now calling for a Bud Light-style boycott of NASCAR.

Originally, Legacy Motor Club announced that Gragson would be suspended for two races — Indianapolis and Watkins Glen — with Mike Rockenfeller taking his place in the No. 42 car. Legacy Motor Club stated that Gragson’s social media action did not “represent the values of our team.”

After the initial suspension from Legacy Motor Club, NASCAR then made the move to suspend Gragson indefinitely, claiming that he violated the company’s code of conduct.

Gragson was then let go by Legacy Motor Club. (RELATED: NASCAR Driver Noah Gragson Suspended After Reportedly ‘Liking’ George Floyd Meme)

Now, fans (and a ton of them) are claiming NASCAR has gone woke — because it has.

Just check out this pure glory:

Needless to say, this is going to be very, very fun to cover as this further develops. Stay tuned.