Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall In DC Hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday evening after taking a tumble in a hotel.

McConnell was at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington D.C., when he tripped.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” a spokesperson said in a statement, according to CNN.

This isn’t the first time McConnell has needed medical attention for a fall. McConnell fell at home in 2019 and fractured his shoulder. (RELATED: McConnell Rebukes Tucker’s J6 Footage)

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was also recently hospitalized in San Francisco due to shingles. Feinstein was diagnosed in February and is expected to fully recover. Feinstein says she hopes to return to work in late March.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has also been hospitalized with clinical depression.

Fetterman’s team said the senator is “doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery.”

Fetterman entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 15 to undergo in-patient treatment for clinical depression. He had suffered a stroke in March of 2022 while campaigning for senate and depression is often considered a side effect of a stroke.