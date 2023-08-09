‘Like Elvis In ’77’: Joe Scarborough Cannot Get Over How Sweaty Donald Trump Is

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough could not get over how sweaty former President Donald Trump was during his Tuesday speech in Windham, New Hampshire.

It was just as Trump predicted.

“The press will say, ‘Trump didn’t look well, he was extremely wet.’ It’s 104 or -five degrees in this room. But we’re okay with it, right?” Trump told the crowd.

Scarborough took the bait, playing the clip and adding his own commentary. “We’re not gonna say he doesn’t look well, we’re gonna say he look like Elvis in ’77,” Scarborough said Wednesday.

“Well, the thing is, I think he was making fun of the appearance of other people, but,” Brzezinski said. (RELATED: ‘NUCLEAR SECRETS’: Joe Scarborough Trump Rants Are Par For The Course But There’s Something Different About This One)

“Well no, he was making fun of himself there,” Scarborough interjected.

“You have to wonder if the president is feeling the heat,” Brzezinski added, grinning into the camera.

“I expected him to sing ‘My Way’ and, like, with scarves, wipe the sweat off his face,” Scarborough said, referring to the 1977 documentary “Elvis In Concert,” which was released just a few months after the musician’s death and was panned by most critics.

During Tuesday’s speech, Trump attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith and called his most recent indictment for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election a “ridiculous case” in front of a cheering crowd.

“I will talk about it,” Trump said, referring to the 2020 election. “They’re not taking away my First Amendment rights.”