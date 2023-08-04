Trump Says Timing Of Third Indictment Is Attempt To Quash ‘Bad Publicity’ Of Hunter Allegations

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the latest indictment of him was intended to distract from “bad publicity” surrounding allegations that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were involved in a bribery scheme.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Thursday arraignment after Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election after Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents. The indictment was announced a day after Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told House Oversight Committee investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals.” (RELATED: Trump Jokes He Needs ‘One More Indictment’ To Win Election)

WATCH:



“His henchmen indict me because they wanna knock out the bad publicity, you ever see, whenever they have something big happening,” Trump told attendees at a dinner hosted by the Alabama Republican Party. They put another indictment or especially indictment. It’s called a cover-up and what they do is illegal and horrible. Every time the radical left, Democrats, Marxist communists and fascists indict me I consider it a truly great badge of honor, because I’m being indicted for you. Thanks a lot, thanks a lot.”

Hunter Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision July 26. The next day, revealed the new charges in a superseding indictment that included charges against Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Trump.

“In the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way and I will never leave,” Trump told the attendees. “I will never let them do that. Put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.