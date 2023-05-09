Selena Gomez’ Organ Donor Reportedly Upset The Star Continues To Consume Alcohol

Selena Gomez’ childhood friend and organ-donor, Francia Raisa, is reportedly upset that Gomez continues to drink booze after she donated her kidney to save the star.

The actress and long-time friend of Gomez recently dodged questions about their relationship, making fans believe it has been strained, according to TMZ. It has recently been reported that Raisa’s father, El Cucuy, appeared on a Spanish news show called “Primer Impacto” five months ago and offered more context about the alleged breakdown of their friendship.

He was reportedly asked why Raisa wasn’t included in Gomez’ documentary, answering that the tension stemmed from Gomez drinking alcohol despite receiving Raisa’s kidney, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Raisa reportedly told Cucuy she didn’t go through painful surgery and donate one of her organs for Gomez to continue drinking alcohol and stress her donated kidney, according to TMZ.

Gomez and Raisa reportedly had a disagreement while Gomez was drinking, which led to the stress on their friendship.

The two ladies used to be very close friends, and were inseparable as child actors. It was their close bond that prompted Raisa to undergo the procedure to assist Gomez in 2017 when her kidney failed due to her battle with Lupus, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Video Shows Jeremy Renner Walking Without Assistance)

Gomez has not spoken publicly about the recent disagreement with Raisa, or about her alleged post-transplant alcohol consumption.