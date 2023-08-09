Yacht Used By Princess Diana Sinks In The Mediterranean

Princess Diana’s former yacht sank to the depths of the Mediterranean Sea on July 29.

Seven passengers that were aboard the 80-foot yacht “Cujo” on July 29 were reportedly rescued, according to the Independent. Princess Diana vacationed on with boyfriend Dodi Fayed on the yacht during the last summer vacation she took before her death in August 1997.

Princess Diana’s Former Yacht That She Vacationed on with Boyfriend Dodi Fayed Sinks in France https://t.co/48dkOZuL00 — People (@people) August 8, 2023

The world famous superyacht was a celebrity favorite and has hosted some of the biggest Hollywood stars. It reportedly disappeared below the Mediterranean waves after it hit an unidentified object near Beaulieu-sur-Mer, on the French Riviera, Saturday, according to the Independent.

The boat ended up at a depth of almost 2,500 meters around 18 nautical miles off the coast before it entirely disappeared. An officer said the “ship was sinking due to a leak” after impacting the mysterious object, the outlet reported.

“The skipper of the Cujo issued a Mayday,” an officer said, according to the Independent.

He went on to describe the series of events that transpired before the ship vanished below the waves.

“Rescue boats were sent from Antibes, and, after making sure everyone was safe, gendarmes detected a significant water leak at the level of the starboard front hull,” he said, per the Independent

The officer confirmed that every measure was taken to try to salvage the luxurious vessel. (RELATED: Boat Featured In ‘The Sopranos’ Is Up For Sale)

“Her owner had activated the pumps and kept the engines running, but this didn’t stop the boat sinking,” he said, per the outlet. “All of those on board, including the Cujo‘s Italian owner, were placed in a rescue boat, and taken back to shore uninjured.”