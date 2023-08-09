Teen Falls Through Skylight While Climbing On Middle School Roof, Police Say

A teen in Portland sustained minor injuries after falling through a skylight at the Sherwood Middle School while climbing onto the rooftop in July, according to a local report.

The student climbed up the roof in what Sherwood Police Department is calling an “ongoing issue involving teenagers climbing onto the rooftops of various Sherwood School District schools,” KOIN reported. The school district has since urged parents to discourage their children from engaging in climbing up and playing on the roof, the outlet reported. (RELATED: College Student Plummets Hundreds Of Feet To His Death While Hiking With Girlfriend)

“We shouldn’t have to say this but here we are,” Sherwood PD said, according to KOIN. “Parents, please chat with your teenagers about the dangers of playing on the roof of school buildings and more specifically, to not climb up there.”

The Sherwood Police Department has issued a Facebook post as a reminder to both teens and the general public, don’t play on skylights. https://t.co/hTHKxV4TM7 pic.twitter.com/EWz4FYfVWR — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) August 8, 2023

Sherwood School District spokesperson Christine Andregg told KOIN the district was grateful that the student only sustained minor injuries.

“Our Facilities team is reviewing the roof access points of buildings throughout the district and taking steps to limit roof access accordingly. Due to student confidentiality, we do not have any additional details to share at this time,” Andregg told KOIN.

Earlier in 2023, over a dozen people sustained injuries, with 14 requiring hospitalization, after a roof collapsed, because it could not bear the weight of students. The roof was reportedly not designed to have anybody on it.

In late July, daredevil stuntman Remi Lucidi died after falling off a rooftop during an extreme stunt on a high-rise building in Hong Kong. Due to no discovery of a suicide note at the scene, it is believed that his death resulted in a stunt gone wrong.