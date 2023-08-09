‘This Is A Pathetic Story’: Former Trump Official Says Biden Is In A ‘Heap Of Trouble’ Over Hunter’s Business Deals

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said Wednesday that President Joe Biden was in “a heap of trouble” surrounding Hunter Biden’s business deals.

The House Oversight Committee released bank records Wednesday showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luhzkov until his death in 2019; Baturina sent $3.5 million to a shell company Hunter Biden owned in 2014, when Joe Biden served as vice president, and dined with the then-vice president in 2014 at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. “This is a pathetic story,” Kudlow said. (RELATED: ‘It Wasn’t An Illusion’: Jim Jordan Tears Into Dem Talking Point That Hunter And Joe Biden Talked About The Weather)

“Joe Biden is in a heap of trouble,” Kudlow, a former Trump administration official, said. “This is not a new thought from me. New evidence virtually unequivocally shows that his troubles are deepening.”

WATCH:



“The mainstream media only wants to talk about Donald Trump’s indictments, fine, but you can’t have parallel grand juries in different geographical locations then argue the former president is not entitled to First Amendment free speech,” Kudlow continued. “That charge will never stick but I’ll tell you what else you can’t have: You can’t have Joe Biden picking up the phone 20 or 25 times as vice president with all sorts of crooked oligarchs on the other end of the line and actually tell the public you were just talking about the weather. Uh, ain’t going to fly.”

Archer spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators on July 31 prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence, and told them that then-Vice President Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, multiple times about their business deals.

“Joe Biden actually did an interview with The Weather Channel, but he didn’t talk about the weather in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Romania. I mean, I thought he might unburden himself, explain to people his rabid interest in Chinese and Eastern European meteorology,” Kudlow said. “Maybe this is some hidden hobby he had all over these years. Nope, his real message was ultraliberal pap about his war against fossil fuels. He wants to stop all drilling on the coasts and in the gulf, but the courts got in the way. Actually, he just wants to stop all drilling period. In fact, ‘Bidenomics’ is really just a ploy to destroy American energy.”

Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some claim have caused higher energy prices. The Biden administration revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021 and cancelled an offshore lease sale in May 2022 after issuing new regulations for onshore drilling for oil and natural gas.

“If you think about it, Russia, China, Ukraine and Kazakhstan who all contributed to the Biden family coffers are all producers of fossil fuels, coal, oil and gas,” Kudlow said. “Why not let them do it? That will help bury American national security all together, wouldn’t it? For 30 million bucks, really?”

“You’re in a heap of trouble, Joe Biden,” Kudlow said. “Don’t kid yourself.”

