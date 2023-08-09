Weirdest-Looking Person I’ve Seen In My Life Screams At McDonald’s Worker For Getting Order Wrong

What the…?

I’ve got one heck of a clip for you guys today, taking place at a McDonald’s in an undisclosed location. And it truly involves the weirdest looking person I’ve ever seen in my life — and I guarantee your life too.

The video starts out with a woman approaching a McDonald’s worker, complaining there were pickles on a burger that she ordered for her “baby.”

Asked if she wanted a remake by the employee, she refused and demanded to have her money back, and then proceeded to complain about the fries being cold. Questioned if she wanted her money back, she stated that’s exactly what she wanted, as well as a new order of fries while also demanding they be hot.

Then, the woman shifts her attention to another worker, telling them to “go back there and finish flipping and doing whatever the fuck you was doing.” Focusing her attention back on the original employee, she then starts complaining about her chicken nuggets, saying they didn’t get enough as she ordered a 10-piece.

Another employee gets involved and starts pressing the strange-looking woman about why the worker was recording, which then resulted in her going off on him too, saying she can do whatever she wants and then following it up with a hilarious dance.

Just check out this confusing comedy:

McDonalds customer demands a refund after her sons burger got pickles and her fries were cold: “I want my money back… oh my god these f*ckin fries is cold” pic.twitter.com/LkFWCpMWGC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 9, 2023

No way this is real! No way!

She kept smiling, got pressed about an employee recording and acted funny in her response, and there’s just no way somebody looks like that. (RELATED: Woman Caught On Video Wildly Attacking Taco Vendor After Allegedly Refusing To Pay For Food)

NOT REAL! But hilarious nonetheless.