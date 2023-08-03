Mark Zuckerberg Reveals His Insane McDonalds Consumption In Advance Of MMA Fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed his insane McDonald’s diet that includes eating roughly 4,000 calories every single day from the golden arches.

Zuckerberg may not be facing off against Elon Musk anymore, but that hasn’t slowed him down or shifted his focus. He has maintained his rigorous workout routine alongside some of the best UFC fighters in the world, but his diet doesn’t reflect the health craze one might assume he’s on. Zuckerberg took to his own platform, Threads, to talk about his hefty McDonald’s order, and you won’t believe how much junk food he consumes. “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” he wrote.

That singular order comprises more than 2300 calories, which exceeds the average person’s recommended daily intake.

Zuckerberg emphasized the reason he is consuming so many calories, and reiterated to his fans that his huge McDonald’s order was the real-deal, and not intended as a joke. He eats all the food he noted in order to maintain his 145-pound stature.

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity,” he wrote. He followed up with, “And it’s so delicious…”

Zuckerberg's significant calorie intake is reportedly a direct reflection of how intense his training schedule has been in recent months.

UFC fighter Mike David wasn’t sold on Zuckerberg’s food selection and questioned his nutritional choices.

“You’re in camp! No McDonalds 😂”he wrote to Zuckerberg.

The Meta CEO has been training in MMA since 2020 and snagged gold and silver medals at his very first Brazilian jujitsu competition in May, according to TMZ.