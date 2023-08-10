‘Sounds Like A Set Up’: Former Capitol Police Chief Gives His Account Of What Happened On January 6

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund gave his account of what happened during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, in an interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

Sund was present at the Capitol when rioters enraged with the 2020 presidential election results stormed the building. The corporate media and congressional investigators had not appeared to reach out to him about the details of what occurred that day, and his interview with Carlson on his former Fox Nation series “Tucker Carlson Today,” had never aired.

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023

Sund said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) privately expressed concern of possible violence breaking out during the “Stop the Steal” rally, but did not include this information in their intelligence assessments or inform Sund of their concerns in order to prevent the violence.

“Think about it. I am the chief of police at the United States Capitol, probably one of the most prominent and should be the most secure building in the United States and the world. You know, you’d like to think of that,” Sund told Carlson. “But when you look at it, and don’t take my word for it, look at, there’s now at least four congressional reports talking about the intelligence failure, IG reports talking about this intelligence failure. But coming into it, you know, think about it. FBI, the Washington field office didn’t put out a single document, a single official document specific to January 6.”

“DHS didn’t put out a document related to January 6,” Sund continued. “That’s very unusual. I’ve been to many events throughout Washington D.C., FBI would host a joint conference call at the least and maybe an executive joint JTF, joint terrorism task force briefing or, and for all these big events, DHS and FBI would get together and put out something that was called JIB—Joint Intelligence Bulletin. Zero for January 6.”

He told Carlson the day before the riot, he had a phone meeting with law enforcement officials who allegedly did not mention any of the warnings they received bout the potential violence. He added they “know for a fact” the FBI received several emails in the days leading up to January 6 about the possibility of violence breaking out, despite being on a video call with the former FBI director.

Sund further alleged that former Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller and General Mark. Milley discussed locking down Washington D.C. to protect against any threats of violence at the Capitol and to revoke permits at the Capitol. Sund said he would have been in charge of revoking permits, but had not been informed of any dangers.

Despite their concerns of the riot, Sund said Miller sent out a January 4, 2021, memo to prohibit specific weapons from being carried on the property of the Capitol. (RELATED: Tucker Sits Down With Hunter Biden’s Business Associate Devon Archer)

He said there had even been talk about a possibility of storming the Capitol, which had not been included in any of the federal agencies’ intelligence assessments.

He alleged former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not authorize Sund to bring in the National Guard to arrive at the Capitol despite his pleas.

“It doesn’t seem like people really want to get to the bottom of it,” Sund said. “It really doesn’t. And it just gets worse. It gets worse from there.”

In May, Sund questioned whether it is a coincidence that. Fox News did not release his original interview with Carlson by firing him on the day parts of the interview was set to be aired.

“On the day he was fired, @TuckerCarlson was planning to air parts of our 1-hour interview and showcase my book,” Sund wrote in a May 5 tweet. “It was an interview he was excited about and said it ‘made the hair on my arm stand up.’ But Fox canned both Tucker and the interview. Coincidence?”

On the day he was fired, @TuckerCarlson was planning to air parts of our 1-hour interview and showcase my book. It was an interview he was excited about and said it “made the hair on my arm stand up.” But Fox canned both Tucker and the interview. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/QA9jdfFjsb — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) May 5, 2023

Carlson redid the interview with Sund nearly four months after departing from Fox News. The network never aired the episode of Sund and Carlson.