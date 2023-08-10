‘Aha! There You Have It’: Laura Ingraham Rips NYC Mayor, Progressives For ‘Borders Are … Immoral’ Hypocrisy

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dubbed Democrats complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants into their cities “utter frauds,” telling viewers left-wing politicians are more worried about optics than they are about solving the border crisis.

With rising numbers of illegal immigrants seeking a warm welcome in sanctuary cities in New York, Massachusetts and Illinois, thanks to the efforts of Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, Democrats in those states are beginning to understand the problems inherent with an unsecured border, Ingraham argued.

After it was announced that New York City will need $12 billion to deal with the illegal immigrant crisis — which is $4 billion more than Trump’s proposed 1,000 mile stretch of border wall — Mayor Eric Adams pleaded with President Joe Biden to provide leadership and funds to his beleaguered Big Apple. While Adams complained about overcrowded shelters and dwindling resources, however, the biggest concern seemed to be that the crisis was making Democrats look bad.

“We need leadership from President Biden, period. Democrats are looking bad right now in New York state, and that’s unacceptable when we have to win at least four congressional seats to take back the House. So, hopefully the president is listening,” New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman stated.



Ingraham lauded the “brilliant” efforts of Abbott and DeSantis in bussing the illegal immigrants out of their states and into the sanctuary cities where northern Democrats would be forced to reckon with issues the border states have been struggling with for years.

“These strategic moves exposed Democrats for who they really are — utter frauds,” Ingraham assessed.

Ingraham further pointed out that when Adams was asked whether he blamed the Biden Administration, he pivoted to blaming Republicans for blocking “real immigration reform” and pressed for illegal immigrants to be granted the right to work.

“Aha! There you have it. Like all globalists, Adams believes that borders are really in essence immoral — especially the United States border. He believes that anyone, anywhere in the world has an inherent right to be an American and because Republicans haven’t cooperated in that insane idea, they’re really to blame for the migrant mess,” Ingraham argued. (RELATED: ‘Maybe You’ll Learn’: Dagen McDowell Says NYC Liberals Alarmed By Migrant Crisis Deserve ‘Zero Sympathy’)

“Liberals like illegals as long as they are nannying their kids and mowing their lawns, but they don’t want their own lives inconvenienced or their own landscape to be obscured by the turbines in case of environmentalism. They don’t want to have to deal with any unpleasant political fallout,” Ingraham continued.