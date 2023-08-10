REPORT: Teenage Viral Sensation Is Actually Not Dead

Teenage viral sensation Lil Tay is reportedly still alive despite claims of her death circulating online, according to TMZ.

Tay Tian, who goes by the internet name of Lil Tay, was reportedly dead as of Wednesday after a statement was posted on her Instagram. In the post, her legal name was referred to as “Claire Hope.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the now-deleted post read. “This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

However, a TMZ report on Thursday claimed that Lil Tay is actually alive and a victim of an Instagram hack.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong,” Tian told TMZ. “My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.'”

The Instagram post is reportedly a complete fabrication with Tian telling TMZ that both she and her brother are alive and dealing with the situation. Tian thanked Meta, Instagram’s parent company, for the support in taking back her account. (RELATED: Luxury Fashion Exec George Kolasa Dead At 57)

Tian became a viral sensation at the age of nine after calling herself the “world’s youngest flexer,” posting several videos of expletive-ridden raps, and showing off a luxurious lifestyle. Her social media has accrued an immense number of followers, including the hacked Instagram which has over 3.5 million followers currently.