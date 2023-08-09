Teen Viral Sensation Lil Tay Dies Unexpectedly

Teen viral sensation Lil Tay has died suddenly and tragically at the age of 14, according to a statement released by her family on Wednesday.

The statement revealed that Lil Tay’s brother had also died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the family posted to Instagram. “This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The statement went on to request privacy as the family struggles to cope with the tragedy.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the family wrote.

The family concluded their statement with a touching tribute: “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, was a Canadian musician and social media influencer who shot to fame at the age of nine in 2018 by posting videos of herself rapping, and firing off with profanity-laced rants. She often held stacks of money in her videos, bragged about her immense wealth, and posted photos of herself acting tough, and smoking.

She dubbed herself the “youngest flexer of the century,” and shot to fame with her first single, which was a trap-influenced song packed with explicit lyrics.

Lil Tay’s last social media post was a tribute to rapper XXXTENTACION, who was shot and killed in 2018. (RELATED: Thousands Gather To Pay Respects As Sinead O’Connor Is Laid To Rest In Ireland)

Details surrounding the deaths of Tay and her brother have not yet been released.