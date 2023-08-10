Luxury Fashion Exec George Kolasa Dead At 57

Luxury fashion executive George Kolasa’s died from an aggressive brain tumor, an announcement on his Instagram page revealed Wednesday.

George Kolasa, luxury fashion exec, dead at 57 after cancer battle https://t.co/YPGzBHW5PP pic.twitter.com/UHa5ZGAKf1 — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2023

“It is with a broken heart that we share the news of George’s passing,” the Instagram post said. “He left as he lived – in peace, love, light, gratitude and with Justin by his side.” (RELATED: Creator Of Iconic Dance Dies At 58)

Kolasa had glioblastoma multiforme, a rare form of cancer, since February 2022, according to New York Post. The illness is a fast-growing brain tumor invasive to nearby brain tissue that often leads to death within 12 to 15 months, according to Penn Medicine.

The fashion executive was diagnosed after he noticed his balance was off and the left side of his body became paralyzed following a Florida sailing trip. Doctors found a malignant brain tumor the size of a grapefruit.

“George William Kolasa — You have lifted us all higher,” the Instagram post said. “George wanted nothing more than to continue his mission to beat rare cancers.”

Kolasa was known for his work with clothing brands including Ralph Lauren, Burberry, Karl Lagerfeld and Tommy Hilfiger.

Kolasa’s husband, Justin Tarquinio, tributed the late fashion executive in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“My dearest George….how lucky I am that you chose me,” Tarquinio wrote.

Cycle For Survival, partnered with Equinox and Memorial Sloan Kettering, encouraged those grieving to donate to Team George Kolasa. The cycling event was created to bring awareness to rare forms of cancer.