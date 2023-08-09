Minor Leaguer Tyler Heineman Accidentally Drills Blue Jays Pitcher Chad Green In The Head During Rehab Assignment

Um … I don’t think this is how rehab works.

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Chad Green was taken out of a game Tuesday night after getting drilled in the head by a ball. Green was on a minor league rehab assignment when catcher Tyler Heineman accidentally clocked him trying to throw the ball to second base.

Green, 32, threw 11 pitches while allowing one hit in two-thirds of an inning prior to exiting the game. Throughout his rehab assignment, he has thrown a total of six and two-thirds innings, and he hasn’t surrendered a run.

Getting close to his debut with Toronto in 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Green signed a two-year deal with the Blue Jays this past offseason. After the procedure, Green was expected to return sometime after the 2023 season’s All-Star break — and when he does, he’s expected to boost Toronto‘s bullpen as they hunt down a playoff spot.

It remains unknown whether Tuesday night’s incident will change Green’s timeline to return to MLB.

WATCH:

Chad Green left tonight’s rehab outing in AAA after being hit in the head on a throw to second base. You can see Green speaking with trainers here, too, which is good, but of course anything involving the head will need to be checked out. He’s close to his #BlueJays debut. pic.twitter.com/CAeujYIwMv — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 9, 2023

Man … it’s almost like this guy can’t catch a break.

You’re trying to recover from Tommy John surgery, which is pretty serious (especially for a pitcher), and then when you’re close to making your return to Major League Baseball, you get donged in the head. I’m sure he’ll be okay, and I have a hard time seeing this changing his timeline, but the point still stands — just an unlucky streak for Green. (RELATED: Little League Baseball Coach Completely Knocks Out Umpire After Disagreeing With Call)

Rough.