Minor Leaguer Tyler Heineman Accidentally Drills Blue Jays Pitcher Chad Green In The Head During Rehab Assignment

Public/Screenshot/Twitter — User: @KeeganMatheson

Andrew Powell
Um … I don’t think this is how rehab works.

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Chad Green was taken out of a game Tuesday night after getting drilled in the head by a ball. Green was on a minor league rehab assignment when catcher Tyler Heineman accidentally clocked him trying to throw the ball to second base.

Green, 32, threw 11 pitches while allowing one hit in two-thirds of an inning prior to exiting the game. Throughout his rehab assignment, he has thrown a total of six and two-thirds innings, and he hasn’t surrendered a run.

Getting close to his debut with Toronto in 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Green signed a two-year deal with the Blue Jays this past offseason. After the procedure, Green was expected to return sometime after the 2023 season’s All-Star break — and when he does, he’s expected to boost Toronto‘s bullpen as they hunt down a playoff spot.

It remains unknown whether Tuesday night’s incident will change Green’s timeline to return to MLB.

Man … it’s almost like this guy can’t catch a break.

You’re trying to recover from Tommy John surgery, which is pretty serious (especially for a pitcher), and then when you’re close to making your return to Major League Baseball, you get donged in the head. I’m sure he’ll be okay, and I have a hard time seeing this changing his timeline, but the point still stands — just an unlucky streak for Green. (RELATED: Little League Baseball Coach Completely Knocks Out Umpire After Disagreeing With Call)

