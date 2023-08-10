‘They Had A Really Big Mouth’: Netherlands Star Blasts USWNT After Embarrassing Exit Out Of Women’s World Cup

Bye, Felicia!

Lineth Beerensteyn, a forward representing Netherlands in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, was very blunt with her reaction to the United States being bounced out of the tournament: “Bye!”

The United States and Netherlands were in a highly contested match that ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Dutch going on to win in penalty kicks for a date against Spain in the quarterfinals Friday.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out I was just thinking ‘Yes! Bye!’” Beerensteyn said in a press conference Thursday. “From the start of this tournament, they had a really big mouth. They were talking already about the final and stuff. And I was just thinking, ‘You first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking’”

“I still have a lot of respect for them, but now they’re out of the tournament. For me, it’s a relief, and for them, it’s like a thing that they have to take with them in the future.”

“When the US went out of the tournament the first thing I thought of was ‘Yes! Bye!’ … They had a really big mouth.” 😂😂😂 what an answer from Lineth Beerensteyn. Gotta love the brutal directness of the Dutch. https://t.co/wPav7NoXR5 — Nick Stoll (@NickStoll) August 10, 2023

Man, this is hilarious.

It’s sad, too. If the United States Women’s National Team handled themselves with decency and respected our great country, then we’d all have their backs against Beerensteyn, but nope … there’s no help for these anti-American Americans — just pure laughter from us and the rest of the world. (RELATED: ‘Arrogant Narcissist’: Megan Rapinoe Blasted By Piers Morgan And Nick Kyrgios After Disgusting Video Resurfaces)

This team is nothing more than an embarrassment to the United States. Let’s change that, ladies.