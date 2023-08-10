Americans Frustrated, Worried Over Pentagon’s UFO Actions

A Politico report published Thursday detailed how “frustrated” and “worried” Americans are that the Pentagon still hasn’t set up a public hotline for UFO encounters.

There are no means of submitting reports of UFO sightings and other related events to the Pentagon directly, according to Politico. Despite launching an official, government-mandated office to investigate UFO reports around America more than a year ago, there is still no phone number, email addressvor website for pilots or the public to report strange sightings.

The office, known as the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), was launched in 2022, per Politico. The AARO has set up some means for people to report sightings, but nothing standardized.

Witnesses say they are “frustrated,” and are forced to turn to outside groups or Capitol Hill to report their sightings, the outlet noted. Pilots, veterans and active duty service members reportedly feel discouraged from saying anything at all. They’re reportedly worried about recrimination should the report go to the FAA or military supervisors.

“There is an immense amount of data that could be collected out there, from general aviation or commercial aviation pilots that are afraid to come forward at this point in time,” commercial airline pilot Chris Van Voorhis told the outlet. He’s also reportedly witnessed many luminous orbs while flying. “I’m not even sure what they are, to tell you the truth.”

To date, Van Voorhis has yet to file a report of his sightings, Politico noted. Even if there was a way for him to do so, it would likely “fall on deaf ears,” he claimed. And there are reportedly other pilots who feel the same way. (RELATED: UFO Videos Would ‘Harm National Security’ If Released, Navy Claims)

The Pentagon is reportedly holding up the launch of an AARO reportage website, which may be available before Christmas.