Prosecutors Push For Trump Trial To Be Held During Iowa GOP Caucuses

Prosecutors are pushing for the trial into former President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot to begin in January, smack in the middle of the Iowa caucuses.

The Biden Administration indicted Trump on Aug. 1 for the third time in relation to his alleged attempt to interfere in the 2020 election and alleged involvement in Jan. 6.

Trump was charged with “Conspiracy to defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 proceedings” and “A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.”

Prosecutors are trying to set his trial date for January, which coincides with the Iowa caucuses. (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Explains How GA Prosecutor Could ‘Blow Up’ Jack Smith’s Indictment)

“The Government proposes that trial begin on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks,” prosecutors say. “Most importantly, a January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial – an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes.”

Prosecutors propose jury selection would begin in mid December. Prosecutors also say most of the evidence in the case is expected to be presented to Trump by Aug. 28, including “grand jury transcripts,” “witness interview recordings, transcripts, and reports,” materials “obtained through search warrants,” and “unredacted materials obtained from other governmental entities.”

Trump initially announced in mid-July he had received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him he was under investigation for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s lawyers were allegedly made aware of this investigation as early as June 2022.