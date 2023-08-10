EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis PAC To Release Ads In Iowa, New Hampshire Targeting Trump

The political action committee (PAC) supporting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid will release ads Thursday morning targeting former President Donald Trump’s criticism of Republican Governors from Iowa and New Hampshire, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Never Back Down, the PAC supporting DeSantis, will be launching their ninth round of television ads. The ads focus on Trump, but also state “Joe Biden is destroying America.” The ads are both thirty-seconds and focus on Trump’s comments towards Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. The ads will air in their states, as well as on Fox News and Newsmax. This is a part of a six-figure TV ad buy.

In the Iowa ad, the narrator says Trump is “all about himself,” while claiming DeSantis wants to “unite Republicans.”

“Joe Biden is destroying America. And instead of looking to America’s future, Trump is busy attacking Republican governors,” the narrator states in the ad.

“When I spoke to Kim, I said, wow, you want to remain neutral? I said, that’s strange,” Trump says in an audio clip of the ad.

“Without me, you know, she was not gonna win. You know that, right?,” another audio clip of Trump says.

“Trump? He’s all about himself,” the narrator continues.

“That is not the way we win as Republicans. The way you win as Republicans is to unite Republicans,” DeSantis says in a clip in the ad. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis’ Presidential PAC To Send First Mailer Out To Four States Touting The ‘DeSantis Playbook’)

“Ron DeSantis is running for America’s future. Ron DeSantis for President,” the narrator concludes.

WATCH:

“Joe Biden is destroying America. And instead of looking to America’s future, Trump is busy attacking Republican governors,” the narrator states in the New Hampshire ad.

“Your governor, Sununu, isn’t he a nasty guy? So guys like Sununu, you know, who’s a little bit cuckoo,” a clip of Trump that’s played in the ad says (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis’ Never Back Down PAC Releases New Ad — ‘Punching Back’)

“Trump? He’s all about himself,” the narrator states.

“That is not the way we win as Republicans. The way you win as Republicans is to unite Republicans,” DeSantis also says in a clip in the New Hampshire ad.

“Ron DeSantis is running for America’s future. Ron DeSantis for President,” the narrator concludes.

Both Trump and DeSantis have been to New Hampshire and Iowa a number of times and are focused on the two states.

The Caller contacted Trump’s campaign about the ads. A Trump spokesperson responded, saying:

“Every move that Always Back Down makes pushes DeSantis further down the toilet. President Trump is crushing him in every single poll across the country — from Iowa to New Hampshire. Maybe Ron DeSantis needs to go through his fourth reboot in 3 weeks to get it through his thick head that nobody wants him to be president.”