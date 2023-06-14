EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis’ Never Back Down PAC Releases New Ad — ‘Punching Back’

The political action committee (PAC) supporting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid will release an ad Thursday morning ripping false media narratives and pushing back against the corporate media.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the ad from Never Back Down, which the PAC plans to roll out Thursday. The ad features clips of DeSantis pushing back at reporters’ questions, responding to protesters, and also includes a clip of Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson saying, “Who are the best governors in the country? We don’t really need to guess.”

The ad then cuts to DeSantis saying, “ I am not going to let the media smear what’s going on in Florida.”

“The guy is succeeding. And if you’re the Democratic Party or its minions in the media, this a huge problem, they’re probably going to try and take out DeSantis pretty soon,” Carlson adds in the clip in the ad.

Another clip in the ad features DeSantis having a back and forth with a reporter.

“It’s pay-to-play, governor,” the reporter says in the clip.

DeSantis fires back, saying, “It’s wrong. It’s wrong. It’s a fake narrative. I just disabused you of the narrative and you don’t care about the facts.”

“I know corporate media thinks that they can just run over people. You ain’t running over this governor,” DeSantis says in another clip in the ad.

Then the ad shows a protester screaming at DeSantis during a speech, to which he responds by saying, “Well, thank you. We’re not gonna let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re gonna stand up for our kids. People like that in Florida are the people we beat. We do not let em’ win,” DeSantis adds.

“I’m asking you to tell me what’s in the bill because you are pushing false narratives,” DeSantis fires back at a reporter in another clip.

“You try to fear monger. With all due respect, I find that deplorable.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis’ Presidential PAC To Send First Mailer Out To Four States Touting The ‘DeSantis Playbook’)

“I’m punching back. I’m gonna continue to do it until these smear merchants are held accountable. This is not over by any stretch of the imagination,” the ad concludes. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Picks Up Four More New Hampshire State Rep Endorsements)

DeSantis currently has a big lead for second place in the GOP presidential primary behind former President Donald Trump. He has been traveling across the country since his announcement.