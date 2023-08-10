REPORT: Parking Lot Brawl Erupts Between Officer And Incredibly Stupid Thief After He Steals TV, Police Say

This dude is a real idiot.

Having already successfully stolen a television, an accused Target shoplifter hilariously (and allegedly) came to return it, just to steal another one, the New York Post reported. A police officer eventually caught up with him, which reportedly escalated into a rundown, with the thief screaming he didn’t want to “go to jail” as an Atlanta cop chased him in the store parking lot.

Police received a call at around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7 about a shoplifter attempting to steal a television from a Target in Atlanta. When officers arrived, a Target security guard flagged them down to let them know the suspect was still in the store.

“The security guard advised a suspect had stolen one television from the store and returned moments later to take another,” police said.

About to begin the search, officers came across the alleged thief trying to leave the store with a television on top of a shopping cart. He initially put his hands in the air, then shot back into the store. The suspect eventually ended up outside and “fought with the officer for several minutes” until backup came and arrested him, police told the NY Post. (RELATED: Woman Caught On Video Wildly Attacking Taco Vendor After Allegedly Refusing To Pay For Food)

“I didn’t mean it!” the suspect yelled, according to the outlet. “I don’t want to go to jail. I don’t want to go to fucking jail.”

Blogging about brawls and fights the way I do, I come across a lot of idiots, but this guy has to take the cake.

Seriously, man … this dude manages to get away with a stolen TV no problem — he gets away with it scot-free. And then, like an idiot, he actually returns it (I still can’t get over that), only to steal another one where he actually gets caught (of course he does). And then, when he gets caught, he’s stupid enough to run away from and fight a police officer.

What a joke, man. A straight up grade-A moron.