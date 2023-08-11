‘Botox Fail’: Former American Idol Judge Looks Unrecognizable In New Video

Simon Cowell’s extra-special face may have just taken the top prize in the world of epic apparent Botox fails.

The former “American Idol” judge posted a video of himself on Instagram congratulating One Direction for reaching a streaming milestone, but most fans didn’t hear a word he said. The bizarre way his face looked was far more mesmerizing. It was one of those situations where fans wanted to look away but couldn’t stop staring.

Cowell sparked concern and criticism among fans with his nearly unrecognizable face. His ultra smooth skin looked unnatural, at best, and his face seemed to move too much in some places and not at all in others. It was quite simply all-wrong.

Fans flooded the 63-year-old’s Instagram page with comments about his new face, some of them downright slammed the business mogul and poked fun at him for ruining his image.

One fan wrote, “You used to look good before the plastic surgery,” while another asked, “What on earth happened to your face?”

“Botox fail,” one fan wrote, sparking a wave as other fans chimed in to agree with that statement. (RELATED: Surgeon To The Stars Terry Dubrow Suffers Medical Emergency)

Cowell has previously admitted to overusing Botox, but he clearly hasn’t learned to slow down, Page Six reported.

The general consensus online and among Cowell’s fans and followers is that this new face is giving off gross vibes.

If he’s trying to achieve timeless beauty, he clearly missed the mark.