‘You Kinda Dodged’: Harris Faulkner Calls Out GOP Candidate For Weaseling Out Of Question

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner called out former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson for weaseling out of answering whether he would support former President Donald Trump if he wins the primary.

Trump said Wednesday he would not sign a loyalty pledge required by the Republican National Committee that states candidates must support the eventual nominee. Signing the pledge is required for participation in the first GOP debate this month.

Faulkner then cited a Washington Examiner op-ed calling the pledge a “trap.”

“What’s your reaction to that?”

“I agree, it’s not a good choice. The whole idea of the pledge is a bad idea. We should support the nominee of the party but we shouldn’t be signing blind pledges that are meaningless to it. Donald Trump indicates that it is meaningless.”

“Let me ask you why you have particularly said its meaningless because one of the things that the left does so well is they get around that candidate in the end. The Republicans have not done that as such, at least it hasn’t been as effective as it is on the left. Are you saying no matter who it would turn out to be as a Republican you wouldn’t support the Republican who might go to the White House?””I’ve always supported the republican nominee. I have fought hard in Arkansas–” <strong><a href="https://dailycaller.com/2023/07/14/tucker-carlson-gop-asa-hutchinson-trans-kids/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">(RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish If You Don’t Mind’: Tucker Demands Asa Hutchinson Defend His Stance On Trans Kids)</a></strong>

“And if it’s Trump?” Faulkner interjected.

“–But we have also fought against a pledge. The pledge is just – it doesn’t help us bring in independents and suburban voters. We need to make sure we can broaden the tent, not narrow it. We have always come together in varying ways but this year is more challenging than ever before because Trump has indicated he is not going to support some of the nominees and so they are holding back on it. Let’s see how it develops but I expect to be able to support the nominee.”

“You kinda dodged my question,” Faulkner said. “If it’s Trump would you back him?”

“I don’t expect it to be Trump,” Hutchinson said.

“Let me ask you why you particularly have said that it’s meaningless because one of the things that the left does so well is they get around that candidate in the end. And the Republicans have not done that as such, at least it hasn’t been as effective as it is on the left. So are you saying no matter who it would turn out to be as a Republican you wouldn’t support the Republican who might go to the White House?”

“I’ve always supported the Republican nominee. I have fought hard in Arkansas–” (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish If You Don’t Mind’: Tucker Demands Asa Hutchinson Defend His Stance On Trans Kids)

“And if it’s Trump?” Faulkner interjected.

“–But we have also fought against a pledge. And so the pledge is just – it doesn’t help us bring in Independents and suburban voters. We need to make sure we can broaden the tent, not narrow it. We have always come together in varying ways but this year is more challenging than ever before because Trump has indicated he is not going to support some of the nominees and so they’re holding back on it. Let’s see how it develops but I expect to be able to support the nominee.”

“You kinda dodged my question,” Faulkner said. “If it’s Trump, would you back him?”

“I don’t expect it to be Trump,” Hutchinson said.