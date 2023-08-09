‘I’ll let it be known’: Trump declines to say if he will attend GOP debate

Former President Donald Trump did not say if he would attend an Aug. 23 debate sponsored by the Republican National Committee during a Wednesday interview.

“You’re not going to that debate, are you?” Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Trump. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy both announced they would be at the debate, which will be held in Milwaukee, by signing a pledge to back the Republican nominee.

“I’ll let it be known next week, but look, I’m leading by 50 and 55 points over DeSanctimonious,” Trump said. “The nice part is I’m leading by a lot over Biden, nobody’s ever led by so much over somebody, we just have to make sure they don’t cheat on the elections.” (RELATED: Trump Jokes He Needs ‘One More Indictment’ To Win Election)

WATCH:



In addition to Trump, DeSantis and Ramaswamy, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina have met the requirements to be on the stage for the first debate, according to the Associated Press.

Trump currently leads DeSantis in the Real Clear Politics average of polls taken from July 12 to Aug. 6, 53.9% to 15.9%, a margin of 38 points, with Ramaswamy in third place with 5.9%. Trump’s poll numbers have not declined despite multiple indictments.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Thursday arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith previously secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegations surrounding classified documents.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.