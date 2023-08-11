‘Protected’: Trump Campaign Responds To Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Investigation

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Friday that the Biden family has been “protected by the Justice Department for decades” after the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel to investigate allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. Biden pled not guilty in July on two misdemeanor tax charges after a negotiated plea bargain, that included pre-trial diversion for a gun charge, collapsed. (RELATED: ‘Being A Crook Doesn’t Mean You’re A Moron’: Jonathan Turley Slams ‘Direct Deposit’ Depictions Of Biden Allegations)

“Crooked Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden Crime Family have been protected by the Justice Department for decades even though there is overwhelming evidence and credible testimony detailing their wrongdoing of lying to the American people and selling out the country to foreign enemies for the Biden Cartel’s own financial gain,” the Trump campaign said in a statement Friday.

“If this special counsel is truly independent – even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue – he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter’s laptop, should face the required consequences,” the statement continued.

Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement announced June 20, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

A pro-Trump super-PAC also chimed in on the appointment of Weiss as special counsel.

“The fix is in. David Weiss cut Hunter Biden an unprecedented plea deal that attempted to give Joe Biden’s corrupt son blanket immunity,” Make America Great Again, Inc. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Now, Merrick Garland expects us to trust Weiss to be the Special Counsel that finally brings Hunter Biden to justice. Biden’s Justice Department will do whatever it takes to cover up the Biden Crime Family’s misdeeds.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified about interference with the investigation into Hunter Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

