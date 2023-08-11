Sean Dawkins Dead At 52

Former NFL receiver Sean Dawkins died in early August at the age of 52.

Dawkins’ death was confirmed by Colts owner Jim Irsay on social media, Friday.

“Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened,” Irsay wrote. “My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family,” he said in a post shared on Twitter. Details surrounding Dawkins’ cause of death and the manner in which he passed away has not yet been released to the public, according to TMZ.

The former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver was a first-round pick in 1993 and had 25 touchdowns during the course of his career. Dawkins also set a record high 14 touchdowns for his college team, Cal, according to Indy Star.

Dawkins’ talents and accomplishments were recognized when he was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Dawkins caught 445 passes and 25 touchdowns over the course of his longstanding career in the NFL, per Indy Star The athlete played in three playoff games for the colts, and a total of five for his career.

Another one of my teammates, Sean Dawkins has passed away at age 52. Sean and I were in the Colts 1993 Draft Class. He was one of the first big WR in the NFL at 6’5, 220. He was elegant, such a marvelous football player. Tough day🙏🏿https://t.co/ZjcI09BYyj pic.twitter.com/w6fVD9bLGv — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 10, 2023

The internet has been flooded by fans and friends that are sharing memories of Dawkins and paying tribute to an athlete that has been taken too soon.

The investigation into his cause of death continues.