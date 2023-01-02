Former NFL Player Uche Nwaneri Dead At 38

Former linebacker for the NFL Uche Nwaneri died Friday after being found unresponsive in the bedroom of his wife’s Indiana home.

Police in West Lafayette received an emergency call from Nwaneri’s wife around 1 a.m. on Friday with a report that the former Jacksonville player had collapsed in the bedroom. An autopsy performed on Monday preliminarily revealed that Nwaneri died of an “enlarged heart with acute heart failure,” TMZ reported. An official cause will not be released until toxicology reports are available.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Uche Nwaneri. pic.twitter.com/UstPAT1i6U — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 2, 2023 Shortly after news broke of Nwaneri’s death, Tony Khan, son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, expressed his sorrow at the former player’s passing stating that the former linebacker “forged a strong bond with the Jags fans that’s remained to this day,” TMZ reported. “On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche’s family + friends at this terrible time,” Khan added. Nwaneri was selected by Jacksonville in the fifth round of the 2007 draft. During his time with the team he made 92 starts out of 104 games until he was released in 2013, Fox News reported. Nwaneri became a free-agent in March 2014 and though he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, he was released before the start of the season, the outlet continued. (RELATED: First Round NFL Pick Rashard Anderson Dead At 45)

Following his NFL career, Nwaneri hosted a YouTube channel, “The Observant Lineman,” where he not only discussed sports, but also revealed his love for Star Wars video games and electronics.