‘The Bidens Are Being Protected’: GOP Rep. Pat Fallon Reacts To Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Probe

Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas blasted the Justice Department after the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel, saying the Biden family is being “protected.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel Friday to investigate allegations surrounding Hunter Biden. Biden pled not guilty to all charges after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing. (RELATED: ‘Protected’: Trump Campaign Responds To Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Investigation)

“At first, I thought, oh, special counsel, great, but when I hear it’s David Weiss, a lot of pause for so many of the reasons your guests just mentioned. He’s the same guy that oversaw the sweetheart deal with Hunter Biden,” Fallon told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “He had this case for years and hasn’t done much with it. The IRS agents said he was hamstrung but then he announces he has full authority. Now, if that was true, why would he need to be appointed special counsel?”

WATCH:



“Pretty much anybody but David Weiss that can be independent would be great because you have to also remember a gal named Leslie Wolf that worked for him, one of his assistant U.S. attorneys, was the one who tipped off Hunter Biden’s lawyers about a storage facility they wanted to search,” Fallon continued.

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“All fingers are pointing at Joe Biden, and then when he was shaking down that Chinese businessman, Hunter Biden, about you know my dad holds grudges, etc., you better pay us, they wanted to search the guesthouse where Hunter Biden was staying,” Fallon continued. “And Leslie Wolf was the one who said the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze. Well, I think we should have squeezed that lemon, because I think we would’ve had some lemonade, but we’ll never know.”

“I’m not out to get Joe Biden or Hunter, we are out to get justice,” Fallon added later. “If they have done wrong they should pay the consequences like anybody else. Of course it’s a big concern of ours. This is a two-tiered justice system and the Bidens are being protected.”

