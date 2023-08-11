‘We Do Need A Fresh Face’: GOP Sen. Says Iowa Voters May Consider Trump Alternative

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa said Friday that some Iowa voters might consider an alternative to former President Donald Trump in January’s caucuses.

“Everyone I talk to — and I’ve got 97 of our 99 counties done, I do a full Grassley, is what we call it, 99 county tour every single year — and as I’m out and about, I hear a lot of these Republican caucus goers, I hear them talk about how they want a fresh start for America,” Ernst told “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. Trump leads among Iowa voters, 43% to 17% over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, with Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina in third place, the Washington Examiner reported. (RELATED: ‘He Could Beat Donald Trump’: GOP Donor Pushes For Glenn Youngkin To Enter Presidential Race)

WATCH:



“They really do want to see a level of energy and excitement brought back to our White House that — you know, who knows with the January caucus, but it is going to be a tough one, we have a lot of candidates and Iowans will ask those tough questions,” Ernst continued. “But, again, they want someone who brings hope to the United States.”

Trump currently leads DeSantis in the RealClearPolitics average of polls taken from July 12 to August 7, 54.2% to 15.1%, a margin of 39.1 points, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place with 6.1%.

“President Trump, in the polls, he does lead, but we do have a number of people out there that will say, ‘You know what? We do need a fresh face out there,’” Ernst said. “So there is a lot of different thought in Iowa and we have probably five or six months here before January, we’ll see how it shakes out.”

