REPORT: Family Witnesses Highway Hit-And-Run Killing Father Of Seven, Person Pick-Pocketing Lifeless Body

A man was killed and allegedly pickpocketed Monday in a hit-and-run on the 215 Freeway in Riverside, California, according to local reports.

The individual, 38-year-old Gilberto Sotelo, was refilling his gas tank on the shoulder of the highway when a driver hit him, launching him 30 feet from the point of impact, KABC reported Wednesday, citing the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

A Honda SUV drifted to the side of the road where Sotelo was refilling his tank, striking the victim before fleeing the scene, CHP said, according to The Sun. The Honda then continued southbound on the 215 Freeway. CHP investigators are currently looking for the individual(s) responsible for the hit-and-run. (RELATED: Man Apparently Runs Over Six Migrants On Purpose, Police Say)

Sotelo’s wife and one of his children witnessed the horrific incident, according to KABC. Family members also said an individual who may have been homeless pickpocketed the lifeless Sotelo.

The victim’s brother, Sotelo Jr., said the alleged thief stole his brother’s cellphone and credit cards, and that the individual attempted to use the stolen cards shortly after the incident.

“You try not to lose your faith in humanity but from the person that did this to the transient that decided to take advantage of a pretty bad situation to try to benefit themselves … It’s a pretty bad situation,” Sotelo Jr. told KABC.

Authorities were able to obtain shards of what they believe is a Honda SUV or truck. CHP is urging the public to help them locate the driver who fled the scene, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Family members are raising money to put towards Sotelo’s funeral via a GoFundMe page.