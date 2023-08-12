Ex-GOP Senator Said He Would ‘Kick the Sh*t’ Out Of Joe Biden For ‘Getting Handsy’ With Wife

Former Republican Senator Scott Brown spoke on the Burn Barrel podcast Thursday and recalled a situation where he warned President Joe Biden about getting ‘handsy’ with Brown’s wife.

Tom Shattuck asked Brown on the Burn Barrel podcast if he had previously shared a story on the Boston Herald radio about an incident with Biden. Shattuck prompted that the altercation was caused by Biden being inappropriate with Brown’s wife, leading Brown to confirm the incident. (RELATED: Biden Nearly Gets Handful Of Eva Longoria’s Breasts)

“Was he like hair sniffing Gail or handsy with Gail?” Shattuck asked Brown.

“I told him I’d kick the shit out of him — kick the — beat the — I told him to stop. So yes,” said Brown. “He didn’t act the way I thought he should and — and you know we called him on it, and you know that’s it.”

“You called him on it to his face, right there?” said Shattuck.

“Oh yeah,” Brown confirmed.

“Biden has taken a hit in the polls and especially in the last few months this thing with his granddaughter really stuck, and also I think people are irked out about all the hair sniffing and things then we went overseas and he especially took a long inhale and I think women are skeeved out by that that stuff and, and you know he’s not a good guy,” said Shattuck.

Biden had previously refused to acknowledge his seventh grandchild, with the president repeatedly claiming to have only six grandchildren. Navy Joan Roberts was born out of Wedlock to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.