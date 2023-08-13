US

Man Allegedly Steals Ambulance, Leads Police In Chase And Crashes Into 10 Cars

Screenshot of a suspect on board of a stolen ambulence drive flees away from a multi-car crash.

Public/Screenshot/Twitter — User: wusa9

Lorenzo Prieto Contributor
Font Size:

A man allegedly stole an ambulance in Arlington, Virginia Saturday, leading police in a chase and hitting at least 10 vehicles.

Virginia State Police (VSP) reported on Facebook that a man, Darell T. Caldwell, 30, involved in a multi-car accident on the northbound lanes of I-395 in Arlington County was allegedly seen leaving the scene in an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance. The stolen ambulance went north on I-395, turning towards Crystal City and then heading towards Southwest D.C. (RELATED: Multiple People Dead In 28-Vehicle Crash, Truck Driver Charged)

VSP, in cooperation with the Arlington County Police Department, began to chase the ambulance, the post added.

“The pursuit continued into Washington, DC, where the ambulance came to a stop after crashing into another vehicle,” VSP wrote in the post. “The suspect driver was taken into custody without further incident.” Caldwell was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

During the chase, the stolen ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles, including a VSP vehicle. “Fortunately, at this time, there are no serious injuries reported as a result of the crashes,” the post concluded.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as new information becomes available.