Man Allegedly Steals Ambulance, Leads Police In Chase And Crashes Into 10 Cars

A man allegedly stole an ambulance in Arlington, Virginia Saturday, leading police in a chase and hitting at least 10 vehicles.

Virginia State Police (VSP) reported on Facebook that a man, Darell T. Caldwell, 30, involved in a multi-car accident on the northbound lanes of I-395 in Arlington County was allegedly seen leaving the scene in an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance. The stolen ambulance went north on I-395, turning towards Crystal City and then heading towards Southwest D.C. (RELATED: Multiple People Dead In 28-Vehicle Crash, Truck Driver Charged)

VSP, in cooperation with the Arlington County Police Department, began to chase the ambulance, the post added.

A man fleeing the scene of a crash this afternoon stole an ambulance and led state police on a chase — hitting at least 10 other vehicles in the process. https://t.co/VAo7f3LbiA — InsideNoVA (@InsideNoVA) August 12, 2023

“The pursuit continued into Washington, DC, where the ambulance came to a stop after crashing into another vehicle,” VSP wrote in the post. “The suspect driver was taken into custody without further incident.” Caldwell was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

During the chase, the stolen ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles, including a VSP vehicle. “Fortunately, at this time, there are no serious injuries reported as a result of the crashes,” the post concluded.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as new information becomes available.