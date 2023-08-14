Shelley Smith Dead At 70

Shelley Smith, a former model and actress from “The Associates,”‘ died at age 70 on August 8 at Presbyterian Hospital, according to People.

Smith’s husband, actor Michael Maguire, revealed in a video posted on Facebook Smith died of cardiac arrest after her health declined within the past year.

“My dear, sweet Angel Shelly Smith passed peacefully yesterday at 2:20 p.m. Her children, Nicky and Miranda Nathan and I were at her side and holding her hand and kissing her head and singing to her and telling her how much we loved her,” Maguire wrote in the caption of his Facebook post. (RELATED: Luxury Fashion Exec George Kolasa Dead At 57)

Smith appeared in magazines like Vogue, Mademoiselle and Glamour when she was a model in the 1970s. She was also featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, per People.

Smith became an actress following her successful modeling career. She starred as Sara James in the short-lived sitcom “The Associates,” which aired its 13 episodes in 1979, People noted. Despite its cancellation, the series was recognized at both the Golden Globes and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The celebrity appeared on other shows like “For Love And Honor,” a military drama that aired from 1983-1984, according to People. Throughout her career, she also made appearances on “Simon & Simon,” Fantasy Island,” Magnum, P.I.” and “The Love Boat.”

Smith “somehow managed to get on” several game shows, according to her husband. She appeared on “Body Language,” “Super Password” and “The $10,000 Pyramid” when Dick Clark was the host, per People.

“Shelley lived an incredible life! We are all heartbroken, but we are so fortunate to have been touched by this beautiful, intelligent, compassionate and incredible soul. Life is so short. Make every second count and fill every second with love,” Maguire said.