REPORT: David Foster And Katharine McPhee’s Son’s Nanny Dead In ‘Horrible Tragedy’

David Foster’s wife, Katharine McPhee abruptly left their live concert tour after reportedly learning their son’s nanny passed away suddenly, according to a TMZ report.

Sources close to McPhee noted her son’s nanny, who was very much considered to be family, allegedly died suddenly, TMZ reported. McPhee previously notified fans that there had been a “horrible tragedy” that took place that required at least one of the two of them return home right away. She didn’t elaborate on the situation at the time.

McPhee left the tour in Asia and returned home to the United States to handle the family emergency. Foster stayed behind and held down the tour on his own, rather than canceling the dates of his upcoming performances. McPhee posted an apologetic statement on Instagram on Friday. (RELATED: Toddler Drowns In Reality TV Star’s Pool: REPORT)

She also noted she hoped to return to the region to perform live for the crowd in the future.

The nanny’s name has not been released to the public. The details surrounding her apparent death were not revealed, nor were any details surrounding her age, or how long she has been working for the family, TMZ noted. It was not immediately clear if the nanny was watching Foster and McPhee’s child at the time that she passed away.