Jamie Foxx Returns To Work After Mysterious Medical Crisis

Jamie Foxx has returned to work for the first time since suffering a medical crisis that required hospitalization and a lengthy stay at a rehabilitation center.

Sources close to the famous actor said he participated in the filming of a brand new BetMGM commercial at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Wednesday, according to TMZ. The star reportedly didn’t show any signs of physical ailment and seemed to be healthy and happy during his transition back to work.

Foxx has not been working for nearly four months while suffering from a medical condition that has not been disclosed to the public, TMZ noted.

Foxx took to social media to post a photograph of himself dressed in a suit and tie and sitting on top of a golden colored F1 race car. A racing helmet was positioned perfectly by his side.

“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon 🦊” Foxx wrote as the caption to his post.

The advertisement will air prior to the kick off of the NFL season, per TMZ.

Behind-the-scenes images of the photo shoot showing Foxx interacting with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky were published by TMZ. (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Locates And Returns Lost Purse To Stranger)

Foxx has been spotted in public in recent weeks. He was photographed while hitting some golf balls at Topgolf and playing pickleball, according to TMZ.

Foxx was working on his Netflix film in Atlanta when he suffered a medical emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital in April.