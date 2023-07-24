Toddler Drowns In Reality TV Star’s Pool: REPORT

Cobb County police confirmed a 3-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at the residence of “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb, in Marietta, Georgia, July 7.

Police were called to Sherwood Lane and arrived shortly after firefighters, according to WSB-TV. Firefighters had already begun to administer emergency aid to the young child, and proceeded to rush her to Scottish Rite Hospital.

She was later pronounced deceased, in spite of the medical team’s best efforts. The young girl was later identified as Webb’s great niece, Aryanna Rice, daughter of Tamica Webb, according to WSB-TV.

“Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued,” a source close to Webb said, according to TMZ.

Police said they spoke with two men who were visiting the home. The men said they were swimming in the pool for two hours between 6pm and 8pm. The men left the pool at roughly 8pm and went to order a pizza afterwards. Some time lapsed while the men relaxed inside, and they said they noticed what they initially thought to be a doll in the pool when they went downstairs, according to WSB-TV. (RELATED: Daughter of Buccaneers Star Dead At Age 2)

They rushed to the young girl’s aid when they realized it wasn’t a doll, and immediately called 911, per the outlet.

It is unclear if Webb was home at the time of the incident.

The investigation continues to unfold.