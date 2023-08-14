Ezekiel Elliott Signs One-Year Deal With New England Patriots: REPORT

Well, well, well … look who’s headed to Foxborough.

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott took to social media Monday to announce that he is joining the New England Patriots.

“One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots,” Elliott tweeted in reference to his plans to don the No. 15, the same number that he wore when he played college football for Ohio State. With the Cowboys, Elliott wore No. 21.

The superstar running back is signing with the Patriots on a one-year deal, according to ESPN. The contract features a $3 million base salary for Elliott, as well as a $1 million signing bonus. Elliott will also be able to earn up to $6 million from incentives.

New England is addressing one of their thinnest positions on the team with the move.

I might be a Miami Dolphins fan, but I have to give the Patriots some kudos here.

Not only did they bulk up one of their weakest positions on the roster, they did it for incredibly cheap. Say what you want about Zeke potentially being on a decline, but he still almost pulled in another 1,000-yard season in 2022 and now ends up in a perfect position with Bill Belichick being at the helm. These are the exact kind of big moves to give life to a player, and with this case in particular, could return Zeke back to elite with 1,000+ stats.

I see you, New England. I see you.