REPORT: New England Patriots Player Arrested At Airport Over Two Loaded Guns

New England Patriots cornerback, Jack Jones, was arrested Friday night at Logan Airport after security reportedly found two loaded guns in his luggage.

Jones — who was on his way to Los Angeles — allegedly tried to bring the guns onto the plane in his carry-on luggage, but the weapons were detected by routine x-ray screening, according to the Transportation Security Administration, CBS News Boston reported.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Jones and he was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks, Boston 25 News reported. Bail was set at $50,000.

Patriots CB Jack Jones arrested at airport on firearms chargeshttps://t.co/67keJOWdfb — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 17, 2023

The 25-year-old Jones — drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round (121 overall) of the 2022 Draft — faces multiple charges, according to CBS News Boston. These include carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. (RELATED: Report: Florida Judge Orders Arrest Of Former NFL Star Antonio Brown)

The TSA allows travelers to “transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only,” according to its website.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time,” a Patriots spokesperson said, reported CBS News Boston.

Jones’ rookie season ended in December last year due to a team suspension for an unspecified violation of club rules, ESPN reported. He played 13 games and had 30 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In March, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the suspension was in the past, according to ESPN. Jones had been lining up with the starting squad in spring practice which ended Friday.

Jones’ arraignment is scheduled for next week in East Boston District Court, CBS News Boston reported.