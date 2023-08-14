Hillary Clinton Says Trump ‘Set Out To Defraud’ Americans, Silver Lining Is That ‘The System Is Working’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed approval of the indictments levied against former President Donald Trump on Monday’s edition of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Maddow pointed out that Clinton once warned the public that Trump was a threat to American democracy, and asked the former secretary of state if she felt “satisfaction” amid Trump’s mounting indictments. Clinton denied feeling satisfied, but said that she feels “profound sadness” that a former president has been indicted over allegedly attempting to overturn unfavorable election results. (RELATED: REPORT: Georgia Court Briefly Posts Potential Trump Charges, Removes Them With No Explanation)

“We don’t know yet what the charges coming out of Georgia are. But if you stop and think about what the public evidence is, and you’ve been talking about some of that for the last hour, he set out to defraud the United States of America and the citizens of our nation. He used tactics of harassment, intimidation. He made threats. He and his allies went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections. Now we know they even went into voting machines in order to determine whether or not those voting machines had somehow been breached when they were the ones actually doing the breaching,” Clinton said.

She argued against the notion that anyone should feel “satisfied” at the indictments against Trump. She claimed that the former president being embroiled in legal problems represents a “terrible moment” for the country.

“The only satisfaction may be that the system is working,” she said. “All of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies, and his enablers to try to silence the truth, to try to undermine democracy have been brought into the light and justice is being pursued.”

The Georgia grand jury returned 10 indictments related to the 2020 election proceedings in the state.

The former president slammed the grand jury on Monday, writing, “Would someone please tell the Fulton County grand jury that I did not tamper with the election.”

“The people that tampered with it were the ones that rigged it, and sadly, phoney Fani Willis, who has shockingly allowed Atlanta to become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world, has no interest in seeing the massive amount of evidence available,” Trump added.