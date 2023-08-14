‘Most Incompetent President’: Trump Says Biden Was ‘Not Prepared’ To Deal With Hawaii Wildfire

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden Monday over the aftermath of a wildfire in Maui, saying Biden was “not prepared” to deal with the disaster.

A wildfire on Maui destroyed many buildings in the town of Lahaina Wednesday, killing at least 96 people and leaving thousands homeless. President Joe Biden said Sunday he had “no comment” on the blaze as the death toll rose. (RELATED: Video Shows Desperate Residents Trying To Flee ‘Apocalyptic’ Wildfire In Car)

WATCH:



“The death caused by this catastrophic event will be far worse than ever expected now that houses and cars and other areas are being inspected,” Trump said in a video statement sent out to media and posted on Truth Social. “The sad thing is, it should never have happened. Our government was not prepared. And very importantly, the aftermath is going very poorly with the governor of the island wanting to do nothing but blame it on global warming, and other things that just happen to pop into his head.”

“When asked about it today, as he was getting into a car, perhaps coming home from the beach, where he has been spending a great deal of time, Crooked Joe Biden, the most incompetent president in the history of our country, with a laugh and a smile said he had no comment on the death and the tragedy,” Trump continued.

Video posted on social media showed Lahaina residents fleeing into the ocean to escape the wildfire. A state government spokesman said that National Guardsmen and Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel have only completed 3% of the search for victims, according to NBC TODAY.

“Hopefully, everyone will be able to pull together so that a horrible situation does not get even worse,” Trump said. “To the families affected I give you my love and sympathy. Nothing can ever replace your loved ones, but you will always have the memories and will feel their great love surrounding and embracing you.”

