Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dies At 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens between 2016-21, has died. He was 28 years old.

Both the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh issued statements Monday night on Collins‘ death.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life,” added the Ravens.

The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rHqGL6bAmd — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2023

The Seahawks stated they were “absolutely heartbroken.”

Collins’ cause of death is currently not known.

A star running back with the University of Arkansas in college football, Collins was picked in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Seattle. He played one season with the Seahawks before joining the Ravens. He suited up two years for Baltimore prior to re-signing with Seattle. (RELATED: Former NHL First-Round Pick Rodion Amirov Dies At 21)

In 2021, he was out of the NFL, later playing in the USFL in 2023.

Collins ran for a total of 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns in 50 NFL games.