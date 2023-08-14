‘Repayment Of A Bribe’: Vivek Ramaswamy Backs Impeachment Inquiry Against Biden

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy backed an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Sunday, calling Biden’s aid for Ukraine “repayment of a bribe.”

“I’m also happy to go on record, heard you talking about it before, I’m on record going in favor of impeachment inquiry on Biden, because I personally believe the Ukraine war is indeed a repayment for a bribe made, now sending $200 billion of taxpayer money in the other direction,” Ramaswamy told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. Ramaswamy said on Aug. 6 that the billions in aid to Ukraine was a repayment for the money paid to Hunter Biden, according to NBC News. (RELATED: ‘Do Your Homework First’: Ramaswamy Blasts Asa Hutchinson Over Trump Indictment Comments)

Ramaswamy said he would “be open to evaluating pardons for members of the Biden family in the interest of moving the nation forward” after he fulfilled his campaign promise to pardon former President Donald Trump, the New York Post reported.

WATCH:



“Let me fast-forward to January 21, 2025, my second day in office, after we’ve issued those pardons, after we’ve set into motion shutting down the FBI, not just reforming it, actually restoring the integrity of our government — the question is, is the next thing that I then want to do, after we’ve sent our nation forward, is it to then focus my agenda on persecuting or prosecuting Joe Biden or his family?” Ramaswamy asked. “My answer to that question is no.”

“I’m going to be focused on stimulating the economy, ending the war in Ukraine, declaring independence from China. That is how we win as one nation,” Ramaswamy said. “So, no, I’m not going to be guided by vengeance and grievance, I’m going to be guided by integrity. But the first step to getting there is there can be no reconciliation without truth. We have to get to the bottom of — including that bribe, I believe, paid to the Biden family — how that is tied to our war in Ukraine and our support of that war in Ukraine, get to the bottom of that first.”

The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and the Department of Defense announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after announcing a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided in December.

“Yes, Vivek supports an impeachment investigation. Vivek believes a Ukrainian state-affiliated company’s multimillion dollar bribe to the Biden family is a likely reason why President Biden is now otherwise inexplicably showering Ukraine with hundreds of billions of US taxpayer dollars,” a spokesperson for Ramaswamy told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“‘Bribery’ is one of the explicit bases for impeachment specified in Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution – far more specific than the more nebulous ‘high Crimes & Misdemeanors’ clause that was used for both Trump impeachments,” the spokesperson continued. “This, time U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill for a personal bribe, and even worse our nation is marching closer to major conflict with a nuclear superpower as a consequence. If the tables were turned & a Russian state-affiliated company had *actually* paid millions to a Trump family member, and then if Trump had sent hundreds of billions to Russia to support them in war, Trump would have been impeached & removed from office instantly. We cannot and should not apply two standards of justice.”

