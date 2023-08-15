‘A Classic Bait-And-Switch’: Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Sounds Off On Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro called the failed plea deal involving Hunter Biden a “classic bait- and- switch” Tuesday and said that special counsel David Weiss “was really a defense attorney.”

“The former prosecutor, David Weiss, was really a defense attorney and now he’s putting on his prosecutor hat and saying, no, we’re going to be tough,” Pirro told “The Story” host Martha MacCallum. “It was David Weiss that arranged for the agreement that the judge said – she questioned the legality of it and the extent of the immunity and everybody said, you know, no way. It’s over.” (RELATED: ‘North Of $50 Million’: GOP Rep Says Biden Payouts Even Higher Than Reported)

WATCH:



Hunter Biden pled not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced on June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

“When they said it was over in that courtroom, the diversion deal was off the table,” Pirro said about claims by Biden’s attorneys that the diversion deal was in place. “There’s those that would argue as a prosecutor or I would argue that the diversion is dependent on the whole package that was going before the judge before an agreement. If you did not plead to the two misdemeanor tax charges, you wouldn’t get the diversion on the gun charge. So all of a sudden they’re trying to extrapolate the diversion.”

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“Now Weiss wants to go to California to prosecute. What does that tell you?” MacCallum asked Pirro.

“It’s like you can see the feet going under the water now of this duck,” MacCallum said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.