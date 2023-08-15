Bakari Sellers Says Georgia Indictment Will Prove Trump Has Problem With Black Women

CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers said Tuesday that the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump will prove the former president has a problem with black women.

A grand jury indicted Trump late Monday night for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Eighteen others, including Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro, were indicted too.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked Sellers whether he sees the indictment as more politically or legally dangerous for Trump.

“I think it’s more danger for Donald Trump. There are few reasons why. One, I think you see the behavior, the overt acts that Fani laid out, the number of people, co-conspirators, even those un-indicted, I believe there are 30 un-indicted co-conspirators in this as well. This is truly a granular complaint that they spent months putting together. You can see the effort and time that they used in putting this together,” Sellers said. (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig Lays Out Disadvantages In Georgia Trump Indictments)

“Also, it’s a jury pool that he’s not going to be very fond of. It’s a Fulton County jury pool, I don’t think he’s going to have any issues with fairness, but he is going to have to go in and have to deal with a jury pool of his peers in Georgia, and he does not want to be in Atlanta, I can tell you that much,” he continued. “And last thing I’ll mention is, Donald Trump doesn’t deal with black women very well. I mentioned that a few times over on the network. He’s had trouble with Yamiche, he’s had trouble with our own Abby Phillip, and now he’s going up against Fani and I think the way that she has postured herself and shown that she is not going to back down from him and shown that this isn’t a partisan battle, this is a fight of right and wrong and accountability, it’s something that Donald Trump is probably not going to take very well.”

CNN guest Eric Segall, a Georgia State University constitutional law professor, also made a similar claim Tuesday, saying that race would play a role in the case.

“Race is going to play a central role in this case,” Segall said. “We all know Donald Trump is a little more sensitive to black women than he is to other people. The jury pool is going to be largely African-American, if it stays here.”