CNN Guest Warns Majority-Black Jury Spells Trouble For Trump In Georgia Case

A CNN guest warned Tuesday that a likely majority-black jury in Fulton County would spell trouble for former President Donald Trump.

A grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump late Monday night for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The grand jury also indicted 18 others, including Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro.

Georgia State University Constitutional Law professor Eric Segall argued the race of the jury pool would play a role in the case.

“So, Eric, you’re down in Georgia. There are 19 defendants. Some of whom are Georgia specific here. With that many defendants, do you think that everyone on that list is going to want to play hardball with prosecutors, or how likely is it that someone would want to cut a deal?” host John Berman asked.

“I think it’s extremely likely that there’s going to be a deal cut and I want to make one more point if I may,” Segall said. “Unlike the other cases, race is going to play a central role in this case. In all kinds of ways. We all know Donald Trump is probably a little more sensitive to black women than he is to other people. And The Fulton County jury pool is going to be largely African-American, if it stays here.” (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Says It’s ‘Kind Of Shocking To See’ Rudy Giuliani Indicted In GA)

“So I do think there’s an undercurrent of race in this case, and especially given that it’s Georgia, that’s going to make it a little different than the other three cases. I do expect some of those witnesses to turn and to testify against the ex-president.”

Trump has been charged charged with violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations’ (RICO) Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents, Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings, Filing False Documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and False Statements and Writings,” according to the indictment.